Mrs. Juanita L.

Pfeiffer-Alfieri

Mrs. Juanita L. Pfeiffer-Alfieri, 87, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Pinoak Road, Lehighton, East Penn Township, died early Sunday morning, March 10, 2019, in Bayfront Health, Port Charlotte. She was the widow of Bernard P. Pfeiffer, who passed away in 1988, and Dominick W. Alferi.

She was a layout operator for the former Lucent Technologies Corporation, Allentown, for over 28 years before retiring in 1987.

Born in Austinville, VA, she was a daughter of the late Fred E. and Hallie E. (Arnold) Shipwash.

She attended St. John's Episcopal Church, Palmerton, and All Saints Episcopal Church, Lehighton.

The deceased was a 1949 graduate of Palmerton High School.

She was a past president of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Allentown, and the Eastern Pennsylvania Telephone Pioneers.

She enjoyed volunteering with the blind for over 29 years and was a greeter at the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton.

Surviving are a son, Bernard C. Pfeiffer of Lehighton; a daughter, Linda Larwe of Bayonne, NJ; a son-in-law, Frederick Camp of Inglewood, FL; a great-granddaughter, Ashley Diaz of Schuylkill Haven; and two sisters, Janet Naclerio of Jonas and Carol Shipwash of Slatington.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah E. Camp, who died in 2017; a granddaughter; and two brothers, William and Fred.

Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, Third Street, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Palmerton, or All Saints Episcopal Church, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.schisler

funeralhomes.com.