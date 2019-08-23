|
|
Judith A. Leslie
Judith A. "Judie" Leslie, 67, of Hamilton Township, died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2019, in her home. She was preceded in death by her life partner, James Meckes.
Born on June 4, 1952, in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Robert K. Sr. and Mary Lou (Barry) Leslie, and lived in Monroe County for over 20 years.
Nursing was her calling and she was a registered nurse and lifelong caregiver, having worked at Sacred Heart Hospital, Blue Mountain (Palmerton) Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Judie loved being outdoors on horseback, gardening, fishing and hunting with Jim.
Surviving are two siblings, Robert Leslie, and his wife, Vanessa, of Hazle Township, and Linda, wife of Ronald Zona of Corona, CA; and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth and Jeannine Zona and Joshua and Isaac Leslie.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg. Interment, Laurel Cemetery, White Haven. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road (Suite B), Lebanon, PA 17042 www.pabreastcancer.org. www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 23, 2019