Judith A. Mogish

Judith "Judy" A. Mogish, 74, of Quakake, died peacefully at the home of her daughter in Armonk, N.Y., on Oct. 13, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with breast cancer.

Born in Hazleton, on May 27, 1946, to the late Emanuel and Sylvia (Zellner) Garcia, she was predeceased by her devoted husband Metro "Mitch" J. Mogish Jr. in 1990 and her beloved sister, Tina Garcia-Frye in 2012.

Judy was a graduate of Mah-anoy Area High School, enjoyed working with her friends over the years in markets in Hometown, Kutztown and Mahoning Valley and was a long standing member of the Christ United Church of Christ in Barnesville.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Christine (Michael) Di Paolo of Armonk, N.Y., her cherished grandchildren, Nicole and Michael, godson; and nephew Jason Yanuzzi (Adrienne) of Quakake; brother-in-law Thomas Mogish of Barnesville; cousin, Janet Richie of Shenandoah; an additional nephew, a niece and many cousins and good friends.

Service: Funeral services will be held at Christ United Church of Christ in Barnesville, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. and interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Judy's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.





