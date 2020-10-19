1/1
Judith A. Mogish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Mogish
Judith "Judy" A. Mogish, 74, of Quakake, died peacefully at the home of her daughter in Armonk, N.Y., on Oct. 13, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with breast cancer.
Born in Hazleton, on May 27, 1946, to the late Emanuel and Sylvia (Zellner) Garcia, she was predeceased by her devoted husband Metro "Mitch" J. Mogish Jr. in 1990 and her beloved sister, Tina Garcia-Frye in 2012.
Judy was a graduate of Mah-anoy Area High School, enjoyed working with her friends over the years in markets in Hometown, Kutztown and Mahoning Valley and was a long standing member of the Christ United Church of Christ in Barnesville.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Christine (Michael) Di Paolo of Armonk, N.Y., her cherished grandchildren, Nicole and Michael, godson; and nephew Jason Yanuzzi (Adrienne) of Quakake; brother-in-law Thomas Mogish of Barnesville; cousin, Janet Richie of Shenandoah; an additional nephew, a niece and many cousins and good friends.
Service: Funeral services will be held at Christ United Church of Christ in Barnesville, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. and interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Judy's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved