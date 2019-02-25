|
|
Mrs. Judith E. Counterman
Mrs. Judith E. Counterman, 57, of Lansford, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in her home. She was the widow of Walter Counterman.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late John Ahner Sr. and the late Ellen (Walck) Ahner.
Surviving are a son, Shannon Reeser of Lehighton; a brother, James Ahner, and a sister, Karen Oswald, both of Lansford; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Rt. 209, Brodheadsville. Inter-ment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 25, 2019