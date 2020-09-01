Judith Kosica
Judith "Judy" Kosica, 73, of Lansford, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Robert Kosica, who passed away on July 9, 2016.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Yatsko) O'Leary.
She was a graduate of Marian High School.
Judy worked for Panther Valley Athletic Store in Lansford for several years.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Surviving are sons, Mark Kosica and Robert Kosica, both of Lansford; daughter, Debra Keer of Summit Hill; brother, Timothy O'Leary of Lansford; sister, Carole O'Leary of Vermont; grandchildren, Paige and Nathan; many nieces and nephews.
Service: A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, White Bear, Summit Hill. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. Contributions, in Judy's memory, may be made to the American Lung Association
c/o the funeral home.
