Judith L. Wolverton
Judith L. "Judy" Wolverton, 58, of Palmerton, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. She and her husband, Gregory S. Wolverton, were married on July 5, 2011.
Born Aug. 19, 1961, in Alexandria, Virginia, she was a daughter of James Moore of Charlestown, WV, and the late Catherine (Javins) Moore.
She worked for Telerx for many years before retiring as a call floor manager.
Survivors: in addition to her husband, Gregory; and her father, James Moore; she is survived by her daughter, Angela, wife of Rob Everitt; brothers, William Moore, Calvin Moore and Steven Moore; sister, Lois Hall; grandsons, Jordan, Jason and Jayden.
Services: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the , in care of the funeral home, 18071.
Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2020