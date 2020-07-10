Judith Prutzman
Judith (Bowman) Prutzman, 69, of Lehighton, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late Richard Prutzman.
Born in Harrisburg, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Madalyn (Behler) Bowman of Bowmanstown and Leh-ighton.
While her father was in the military Judith lived and attended school in Germany, France and the U.S, graduating in 1968 from Lehighton Area High School.
She was a member of the Episcopal Church for most of her life.
Judith was a very intelligent and articulate person, full of life and personality. She was very interested in politics, English royalty, loved the Masked Singer, the Mr. Ed TV Show and of course, UFO's. Maybe now she has all the answers.
Judith is survived by her sister, Valerie (Bowman) Hawthorne of Dillsburg, PA.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Bowman of Tennessee.
Service: A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com
.