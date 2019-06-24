Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Conahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Conahan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy Conahan Obituary
Mrs. Judy Conahan
Mrs. Judy Conahan, 82, of Lansford, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the widow of George Conahan.
She was born in Seoul, South Korea.
She worked in housekeeping for the Galleria Lodge, Lake Harmony.
Judy was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are a son, Dan Conahan, with whom she resided; a daughter, Judy P. Dvorshock in Colorado; two grandchildren, Stacey Stilitino and Daniel J. Conahan; and three great-grandchildren, Brandon Stilitino, Colon Stilitino and Joseph D. Conahan.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Conahan.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now