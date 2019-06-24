|
Mrs. Judy Conahan
Mrs. Judy Conahan, 82, of Lansford, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the widow of George Conahan.
She was born in Seoul, South Korea.
She worked in housekeeping for the Galleria Lodge, Lake Harmony.
Judy was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are a son, Dan Conahan, with whom she resided; a daughter, Judy P. Dvorshock in Colorado; two grandchildren, Stacey Stilitino and Daniel J. Conahan; and three great-grandchildren, Brandon Stilitino, Colon Stilitino and Joseph D. Conahan.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Conahan.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on June 24, 2019