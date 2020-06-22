Judy E. Mlkvy
Judy E. (King) Mlkvy, 79, of Mill Street, Bowmanstown, died suddenly early Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late Dr. Robert D. Mlkvy Sr., DMD, who passed in 2016.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Joyce (She-ckler) King.
Judy was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother and homemaker.
She was a 1959 graduate of the Palmerton High School, and later graduated from Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia. She worked as an RN in Philadelphia for several years.
Judy enjoyed gardening, crafts, attending casino trips and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors: daughters, Kerri-Lyn, wife of Glenn Wheeler, of Bethlehem, and Amy, wife of Robert Bollinger, of Fogelsville; sons, Richard Mlkvy of Key West, FL, and Robert D. Mlkvy Jr., and wife Judith-Ann, of Berlin, NJ; 11 grandchildren, Danielle, Samantha, Mackenzie, Alexandria, Bryn, Tristan, Kyleigh, Tanner, Karissa, Deven, and Mason; sister, Kathryn, wife of Les Gerhart, of Conway, SC; brother, Roger, and wife Joanne King, of Beltzville.
Services: Graveside services, Tuesday, 10 a.m., June 23, 2020, at Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. All are welcome, please observe social distancing and using a face covering. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: May be made in her memory to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104; or to a charity of one's choice.
Judy E. (King) Mlkvy, 79, of Mill Street, Bowmanstown, died suddenly early Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late Dr. Robert D. Mlkvy Sr., DMD, who passed in 2016.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Joyce (She-ckler) King.
Judy was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother and homemaker.
She was a 1959 graduate of the Palmerton High School, and later graduated from Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia. She worked as an RN in Philadelphia for several years.
Judy enjoyed gardening, crafts, attending casino trips and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors: daughters, Kerri-Lyn, wife of Glenn Wheeler, of Bethlehem, and Amy, wife of Robert Bollinger, of Fogelsville; sons, Richard Mlkvy of Key West, FL, and Robert D. Mlkvy Jr., and wife Judith-Ann, of Berlin, NJ; 11 grandchildren, Danielle, Samantha, Mackenzie, Alexandria, Bryn, Tristan, Kyleigh, Tanner, Karissa, Deven, and Mason; sister, Kathryn, wife of Les Gerhart, of Conway, SC; brother, Roger, and wife Joanne King, of Beltzville.
Services: Graveside services, Tuesday, 10 a.m., June 23, 2020, at Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. All are welcome, please observe social distancing and using a face covering. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: May be made in her memory to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104; or to a charity of one's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 22, 2020.