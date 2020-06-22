Judy E. Mklvy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy E. Mlkvy
Judy E. (King) Mlkvy, 79, of Mill Street, Bowmanstown, died suddenly early Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late Dr. Robert D. Mlkvy Sr., DMD, who passed in 2016.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Joyce (She-ckler) King.
Judy was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother and homemaker.
She was a 1959 graduate of the Palmerton High School, and later graduated from Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia. She worked as an RN in Philadelphia for several years.
Judy enjoyed gardening, crafts, attending casino trips and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors: daughters, Kerri-Lyn, wife of Glenn Wheeler, of Bethlehem, and Amy, wife of Robert Bollinger, of Fogelsville; sons, Richard Mlkvy of Key West, FL, and Robert D. Mlkvy Jr., and wife Judith-Ann, of Berlin, NJ; 11 grandchildren, Danielle, Samantha, Mackenzie, Alexandria, Bryn, Tristan, Kyleigh, Tanner, Karissa, Deven, and Mason; sister, Kathryn, wife of Les Gerhart, of Conway, SC; brother, Roger, and wife Joanne King, of Beltzville.
Services: Graveside services, Tuesday, 10 a.m., June 23, 2020, at Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. All are welcome, please observe social distancing and using a face covering. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: May be made in her memory to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104; or to a charity of one's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved