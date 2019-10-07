|
|
Judy K.
(Leonzi) Sabol
Judy K. (Leonzi) Sabol, 40, of Summit Hill, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Summit Hill.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of Patrick and Katie (Karnish) Leonzi of Summit Hill.
She was a 1997 graduate of Panther Valley High School, and then went on to graduate from the former St. Joseph's Hospital Radiology School, Hazleton.
Judy last worked as an X-ray technician for the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Judy was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Duke Blue Devils fan and enjoyed all sports.
Surviving in addition to her parents are a daughter, Marley of Summit Hill; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of the family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Soc., c/o 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Online condolences may be signed at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 7, 2019