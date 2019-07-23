Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOSPEH BLAZOSKY FUNERAL
81 E CATAWISSA ST
Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1602
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Kitchko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Kitchko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Kitchko Obituary
Judith Kitchko
Judith Kitchko, 70, a lifelong resident of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, in Coaldale.
Born in Nesquehoning, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna (Kutalek) Kitchko.
Judy was a member of St. John Slovak Lutheran Church where she was council vice president.
A graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, she was employed as a registered nurse for Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, and the former Coaldale State Hospital.
Since her retirement Judy enjoyed attending the monthly nurses' luncheon with friends and former co-workers. She was an avid traveler experiencing the wonders of all seven continents.
Surviving are a brother, Samuel, and his wife Michele, of Nesquehoning; a niece, Samantha, and her husband Nino Logan, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a nephew, Michael, and his wife Saunsanie Kitchko, of Feasterville, PA; great-nephews, Xander and Vance Logan, and Bennett, Grant, and Pierce Kitchko; and many cousins.
Service: A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. John Slovak Lutheran Church, 1 E. Abbott St., Lansford, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officiating. Interment will take place in Protestant Slovak Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to the church. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now