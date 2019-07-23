Judith Kitchko

Judith Kitchko, 70, a lifelong resident of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, in Coaldale.

Born in Nesquehoning, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna (Kutalek) Kitchko.

Judy was a member of St. John Slovak Lutheran Church where she was council vice president.

A graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, she was employed as a registered nurse for Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, and the former Coaldale State Hospital.

Since her retirement Judy enjoyed attending the monthly nurses' luncheon with friends and former co-workers. She was an avid traveler experiencing the wonders of all seven continents.

Surviving are a brother, Samuel, and his wife Michele, of Nesquehoning; a niece, Samantha, and her husband Nino Logan, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a nephew, Michael, and his wife Saunsanie Kitchko, of Feasterville, PA; great-nephews, Xander and Vance Logan, and Bennett, Grant, and Pierce Kitchko; and many cousins.

Service: A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. John Slovak Lutheran Church, 1 E. Abbott St., Lansford, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officiating. Interment will take place in Protestant Slovak Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to the church. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com. Published in Times News on July 23, 2019