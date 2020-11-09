Judy R. Homm
Judy R. Homm, 69, of Bowmanstown, formerly of Palmerton and Lehighton, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Terry A. Homm.
She worked for 45 years in the housekeeping and food service departments of both Palmerton and Gnaden Huetten hospitals.
Judy was a member of the East Penn Sporting Club and a social member of the Bowmanstown Fire Company. She loved listening to live music at area fairs and festivals.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wehr.
Survivors: son, Jason, and wife Suzanne; grandchildren Erin and Caden; several brothers and sisters; nephews, Jeff and Jamie Freeby; companion Howard "Doc" Frey.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Public calling hour 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton.
Contributions: Bowmanstown Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 86, Bowmanstown, PA 18030; or American Cancer Society
, 101 W. Frack St, Frackville, PA 17931. www.tk-thomas-fh.com
.