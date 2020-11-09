1/
Judy R. Homm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy R. Homm
Judy R. Homm, 69, of Bowmanstown, formerly of Palmerton and Lehighton, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Terry A. Homm.
She worked for 45 years in the housekeeping and food service departments of both Palmerton and Gnaden Huetten hospitals.
Judy was a member of the East Penn Sporting Club and a social member of the Bowmanstown Fire Company. She loved listening to live music at area fairs and festivals.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wehr.
Survivors: son, Jason, and wife Suzanne; grandchildren Erin and Caden; several brothers and sisters; nephews, Jeff and Jamie Freeby; companion Howard "Doc" Frey.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Public calling hour 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton.
Contributions: Bowmanstown Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 86, Bowmanstown, PA 18030; or American Cancer Society, 101 W. Frack St, Frackville, PA 17931. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved