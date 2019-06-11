Julia Saas

Julia "Julie" (Kinek) Saas, 89, formerly of Riverview Drive, Walnutport, Lehigh Township, died Thursday afternoon, June 6, 2019, at Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown, Eldred Township, Monroe County. She was the wife of the late Steve Saas Sr., who passed in 1984.

Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Zum pronounced Zan) Kinek. Julie was employed by various garment mills in the Palmerton and Slatington areas for several years as a sewing machine operator. Later, she worked by commercially cleaning residentials in the Lehigh Valley area and a banking institution in the Slatington area.

She was a longtime member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Palmerton, where she taught Catechism, and was involved with the Holy Name Society. Julie enjoyed dancing, doing puzzles, reading, sewing, and watching classic movies.

Survivors: sons, Steve Jr., and wife Stephanie, of Palmerton, and David, and wife Susan, of Lehighton; daughter, Mariann, wife of James Sickonic, of Laguna Niguel, CA; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

She was predeceased by four sisters; and three brothers.

Services: Private service for immediate family only on June 13. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Services: Private service for immediate family only on June 13. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton.