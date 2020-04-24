Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for June Noll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Anne Noll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Anne Noll Obituary
Mrs. June Anne Noll
Mrs. June Anne Noll, 78, of Lehighton, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of Joseph Noll, who died in 1978.
She worked as a Registered Nurse in the operating room and the utilization review department of the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton, for many years.
Born in Palmerton on July 19, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Lucille (Smith) Grow.
She was a 1959 graduate of Lehighton Area High School and a graduate from the Women's Hospital of Nursing in Philadelphia as a Registered Nurse.
She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton.
Surviving are a daughter, Missy Petit-Clair of Lehighton; and three grandsons, Nate, Matt and Jake.
Service: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her funeral service will be private. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -