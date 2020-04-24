|
Mrs. June Anne Noll
Mrs. June Anne Noll, 78, of Lehighton, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of Joseph Noll, who died in 1978.
She worked as a Registered Nurse in the operating room and the utilization review department of the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton, for many years.
Born in Palmerton on July 19, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Lucille (Smith) Grow.
She was a 1959 graduate of Lehighton Area High School and a graduate from the Women's Hospital of Nursing in Philadelphia as a Registered Nurse.
She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton.
Surviving are a daughter, Missy Petit-Clair of Lehighton; and three grandsons, Nate, Matt and Jake.
Service: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her funeral service will be private. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 24, 2020