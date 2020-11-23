June D. Camerini
June D. Camerini, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, formerly of Orwigsburg Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Maple Shade Meadows Senior Living in Nesquehoning, at 89 years of age.
Born Sunday, June 21, 1931, in Tam-
aqua, the daughter of the late Wilson T. and Eleanor (Smith) Feathers,
She was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph D. Camerini, on April 16, 2010; son, Joseph W. Camerini, on June 28, 2016; brothers, James R. "Diddy" Feathers and Robert D. "Bunky" Feathers.
Surviving are daughters, Mary Ann Deeble, wife of Daniel, of Tamaqua, Patrice Kohan, wife of Marlon, of Palmerton; brother, William J. Feathers and Marlene; daughter-in-law, Adelpina Camerini; grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Phillip, Rebecca, Thomas, Tara and Drew; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alexandra, Madelyn, Sydney, Logan, Chase, Dylan, Isabella, Sofia, Elizabeth, Brooklyn, Aaron, Sarah; and her extended family in the Philippines.
A 1949 graduate of Tamaqua High School, June was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua.
June had worked as a telephone operator, for the former J. E. Morgan Knitting Mills, and Sue Frocks for many years. Devoted to her family,
June enjoyed tending to her home, spending time with her family, and looked forward to hosting the Camerini Christmas celebration each year.
Service: Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment will be in St. Jerome cemetery, Tamaqua.
Memorials in her honor to: Ascend Hospice, 108 Cowpath Road No. 3, Lansdale, PA 19446.
