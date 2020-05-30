June E. Boger
June E. Boger, 91, of Palmerton, formerly of Mahoning Valley and Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on May 28, 2020, at The Hospice House of The VNA of St. Luke's, Beth-lehem.
She was the widow of the late William C. "Biddy" Boger, who passed away on Feb. 24, 2011.
Born in Aquashicola on Friday, Sept. 21, 1928, June was a daughter of the late Harvey N. and Flora E. (Eckhart) Fogel.
Prior to her retirement, June was employed in the garment industry for Peerless and Tom's Sportswear Mills.
June was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Mahoning Valley, where she volunteered her time with the "Willing Workers" and sang in the parish choir.
In her spare time, she could be found spending time with her loving family, camping, baking, dancing, and enjoying crafts.
Surviving are a daughter, Vicki F. Ahner of Palmerton; a brother, Larry E. Fogel and his wife, Ruth, of East Penn Township; three grandchildren, Pamela, Gerald Jr., and Kristina; five great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Kyle, Kristen, Katrina and Piper; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Ronald A. Boger; a sister, Phyllis Haydt, and a brother, Harvey E. Fogel.
Service: Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202, or the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, N.Y., 10001.
Published in Times News on May 30, 2020.