Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
June K. Zehner

June K. Zehner Obituary
June K. Zehner
June K. Zehner, 70, of Tamaqua, died on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in Allentown.
Born in Coaldale on Feb. 5, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Junior F. and Catherine "Dolly" (nee Herring) Zehner.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, June worked as a secretary for the Tamaqua Area School District until her retirement. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua.
June is survived by a brother, Donald F. Zehner of Webster City, IA; nephew, Donald A. "Chip" Zehner and his wife, Kristin, of Boone, IA; two great-nieces, Emersyn Zehner and Rowan Zehner; and cousin, Sandy Mehalko and her husband, Joe, of Hometown.
Services: Will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown will follow the services. Call 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at the funeral home.
Memorials in June's name may be made to the American Hose Fire Company #1, 39 Mauch Chunk St., Tamaqua, PA 18252 or Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made at
zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 28, 2019
