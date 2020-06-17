Junior Lyda
Junior Lyda, 66, beloved father and brother and longtime resident of Lansford, passed away quietly at his home on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was born in Washington, D.C., on April 4, 1954, but grew up in Coaldale, where he attended Panther Valley School system.
Jun-ior was predec-eased by his wife Helga on March 13, 2017; and his parents, Woodrow Wilson Lyda (father); Edna "Baby" Watkins (mother) and Arnold "Woody" Watkins (stepfather) of Coaldale.
He is survived by his daughter Shirley Miller of Lansford; and granddaughters Rebecca and Kimberly; and his two sons, Bryan and Jason Lyda, both of Lansford.
Junior was one of eight children and is survived by his seven sisters, Peggy Vasiliou, Pat Smith and Shirley Stevens, all of Jacksonville, FL, Barbara Springer of Adelphi, MD, Mary Watkins of Coaldale, Debbie Hinkle of Rohrersville, MD, and Joy Shanewolfe of Easton; along with 14 nieces and nephews.
Service: A private memorial service will be held for Junior by his family. Junior, you will be deeply missed but always loved. Funeral Arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 17, 2020.