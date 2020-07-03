Justin P.
Justin P. "Jay" Greenzweig, 72, of Palmerton, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Barbara L. (Deibert) Greenzweig. They were married 36 years last December.
He worked for the Lehigh County Department of Corrections for 26 years, rising to deputy warden and retiring in 2006.
Previously, Justin served honorably as an Army SP4 in-country during the Vietnam War.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Clair and Mildred (Smith) Greenzweig.
He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing.
Justin was also a member of Wheels of Valor Motorcycle Club, American Legion Post 314, Lehighton, the Vietnam Veterans of Carbon County Post 314 and the board of directors of the Korea-Vietnam Memorial at Lehigh Carbon Community College, and was a founding member of the Palmerton Cat Project.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter Helena, wife of Shawn Erie of Breinigsville; three sons, Lance, and his wife, Sinead, of San Diego, CA, and Ross, and his fiancée, Nancy Bancroft, and Ryan, and his wife, Melissa, both of Palmerton; seven grandchildren; a sister, Stacey, wife of James Arthur of Center Valley; and a brother, Curtis, and his wife, Lynda, of Walnutport.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Call 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 5, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Masks are required for visitation at the funeral home. Contributions in his name may be made to the Palmerton Cat Project, P.O. Box 24, Palmerton, PA 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com
