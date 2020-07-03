1/1
Justin P. Greenzweig
Justin P.
Greenzweig
Justin P. "Jay" Greenzweig, 72, of Palmerton, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Barbara L. (Deibert) Greenzweig. They were married 36 years last December.
He worked for the Lehigh County Department of Corrections for 26 years, rising to deputy warden and retiring in 2006.
Previously, Justin served honorably as an Army SP4 in-country during the Vietnam War.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Clair and Mildred (Smith) Greenzweig.
He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing.
Justin was also a member of Wheels of Valor Motorcycle Club, American Legion Post 314, Lehighton, the Vietnam Veterans of Carbon County Post 314 and the board of directors of the Korea-Vietnam Memorial at Lehigh Carbon Community College, and was a founding member of the Palmerton Cat Project.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter Helena, wife of Shawn Erie of Breinigsville; three sons, Lance, and his wife, Sinead, of San Diego, CA, and Ross, and his fiancée, Nancy Bancroft, and Ryan, and his wife, Melissa, both of Palmerton; seven grandchildren; a sister, Stacey, wife of James Arthur of Center Valley; and a brother, Curtis, and his wife, Lynda, of Walnutport.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Call 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 5, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Masks are required for visitation at the funeral home. Contributions in his name may be made to the Palmerton Cat Project, P.O. Box 24, Palmerton, PA 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Towamensing Cemetery
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
July 3, 2020
Barb and family, my deepest sympathy to all of you at this difficult time. Justin always made me laugh. I will remember him always. I'm here if you need you need anything. Love you Justin, RIP my friend.
Michele Vargo
Friend
July 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of Justin's passing. Was not given very much time after getting his news, but God had other plans for him. Our sympathy to all of the family. We did not know him but Lisa always had kind words of him.
Mary Lou & Dick Scheffler
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Ear Barb and family,
I was so sorry to read of Jay's passing. May he rest in eternal peace. May God wrap His arms around you and your family and give you comfort. Rejoice in his memories of his time with you.
In deepest sympathy
Diane Litzenberger
diane l LITZENBERGER
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
I am so very sorry for the loss. Justin was always so upbeat and positive.It was a joy to be around him. He will be sorely missed. Remembering all the summers shared growing up and riding on the back of his motorcycle.We will miss you . May God bring comfort to everyone. Love and Prayers to all the family.




Lila Zelko
Family
July 3, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
July 2, 2020
Will be truly missed.
Sherif Elfiki
Friend
