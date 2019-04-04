Home

Robert S. Nester Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-5884
Karen F. Ulshafer


Karen F. Ulshafer Obituary
Karen F. Ulshafer
Karen F. Ulshafer, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, of Andreas, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, at the age of 71.
Survived by husband and best friend, Eugene R. Ulshafer; son, Slayton Altenburg, and his wife Leanna; stepsons Jason R. Ulshafer, and his wife Melani, and Brian R. Ulshafer; sister, Deborah Falvey, and her husband, Myron Tutunjian, and their children Evan, Kathryn and Alyssa; grandchildren Ethan, Lily, Montgomeri and Hunter
Born Thursday, Oct. 2, 1947, in Worcester, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Isabelle M. (Ringstrom) Falvey.
Karen was Lutheran by faith and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in physical therapy. She enjoyed skiing, travel, mountain biking, hiking and kayaking as well as reading.
Service: Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to at donate.lls.org in Karen's name.
funeralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 4, 2019
