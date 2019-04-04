Karen F. Ulshafer

Karen F. Ulshafer, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, of Andreas, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, at the age of 71.

Survived by husband and best friend, Eugene R. Ulshafer; son, Slayton Altenburg, and his wife Leanna; stepsons Jason R. Ulshafer, and his wife Melani, and Brian R. Ulshafer; sister, Deborah Falvey, and her husband, Myron Tutunjian, and their children Evan, Kathryn and Alyssa; grandchildren Ethan, Lily, Montgomeri and Hunter

Born Thursday, Oct. 2, 1947, in Worcester, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Isabelle M. (Ringstrom) Falvey.

Karen was Lutheran by faith and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in physical therapy. She enjoyed skiing, travel, mountain biking, hiking and kayaking as well as reading.

Service: Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to at donate.lls.org in Karen's name. Online condolences or a fond memory of Karen can be shared by visiting www.griffiths

funeralhomes.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary