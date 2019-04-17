Karen Strausser

Karen Strausser of Orwigsburg passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, after her three-year journey with non-small cell lung cancer in

non-smoking women.

Born in Pottsville on Dec. 23, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Horace "Tiny" and Ruth (Ferre-bee) Fis-her.

She was a 1960

graduate of Blue Mountain High School.

Because of her love for music, she sang in every choral group. Growing up in the Lutheran faith, she was a Sunday school pianist and later became her church organist.

Karen worked in various reception, marketing and sales positions.

She always looked forward to her favorite season, Spring. This is a time you awake before the alarm sounds, daylight streams through the bedroom windows and birds are heard singing their favorite melodies. There is life out there and it is a pleasure to begin each day. Everything is growing and coming alive after the dormant winter.

Karen loved being outdoors enjoying nature, especially watching all the rabbits and squirrels. She took great pride in tending to her flowers, mowing the lawn in the sunshine, hanging her laundry on the wash line, and just being part of God's world.

She was the loving wife of Jim Strausser, whom she married on Aug. 5, 1967. She told others that he was the best thing that ever happened to her.

Karen was a high energy person who always had things to do and places to go. She will be remembered for her warm smile, outgoing personality, kindness and compassion.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Dawn, wife of Francis Kemery of Slatington. Karen loved her grandchildren completely. Gavin, Karlyna and Preston Kemery affectionately called her Gram.

Service: All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation on Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. A religious service will follow at noon with Regnal Leibensperger, SALM, officiating. Interment will be held private. Memorial contributions can be made in Karen's memory to the , 101 N. Frack St., Frackville, PA 17931. Please send condolences to www.roberta

