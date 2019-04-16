Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish's New Cemetery
Stoney Ridge Road
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Karl R. Reichstadter

Karl R. Reichstadter Obituary
Karl R. Reichstadter
Karl R. Reichstadter, 78, of Fresh Meadow Drive, Lehighton, Franklin Township, formerly of Forest Inn, Towamensing Township, died peacefully on Saturday evening, April 13, 2019, in the Phoebe Home, Allentown.
He was a director of claims operation for the Capital Blue Cross Health Insurance Company, Allentown, before retiring in 1996. Previously, he was a business management system coordinator for the Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Karl and Rosa (Bodish) Reichstadter.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Reichstadter was a 1963 graduate of Muhlenberg College, Allentown.
An avid philanthropist, he enjoyed contributing to and supporting several nonprofit organizations, including Benefactor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society "Founder's Club," Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Allentown, Foundations for AIDS Research, the American Cancer Society and many local theater and art groups in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, Sacred Heart Parish's New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Arr-angements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton, or SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 16, 2019
