Karl R. Reichstadter, 78, of Fresh Meadow Drive, Lehighton, Franklin Township, formerly of Forest Inn, Towamensing Township, died peacefully on Saturday evening, April 13, 2019, in the Phoebe Home, Allentown.

He was a director of claims operation for the Capital Blue Cross Health Insurance Company, Allentown, before retiring in 1996. Previously, he was a business management system coordinator for the Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Karl and Rosa (Bodish) Reichstadter.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.

Reichstadter was a 1963 graduate of Muhlenberg College, Allentown.

An avid philanthropist, he enjoyed contributing to and supporting several nonprofit organizations, including Benefactor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society "Founder's Club," Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Allentown, Foundations for AIDS Research, the American Cancer Society and many local theater and art groups in the greater Lehigh Valley area.

Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, Sacred Heart Parish's New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton, or SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton.