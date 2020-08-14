Kathie Ann
Bachert-Homyak
Kathie Ann Bachert-Homyak, beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt of New Ringgold, passed away much too soon, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Salisbury Township, at the age of 47.
Born Sunday, March 4, 1973, in Coaldale, she was the daughter of Douglas R. Bachert Sr., and Nancy (Stout) Bachert of Andreas; wife of of Jamie D. Homyak of Tamaqua; beloved mother to Robert D. Homyak of New Ringgold; sister of Douglas R. Bachert Jr. and his wife Natalie, favorite aunt of Hannah Bachert.
A 1991 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Kathie graduated from McCann's School of Business.
She worked for a number of years in different capacities at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus, and previously at Bucilla Corp. of Hazleton.
A member of Zion Stone Church of West Penn Township, Kathie enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing and crafts. Her most cherished time was spent with family and being a mom.
Service: A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, with the Rev. Russell Campbell to officiate.
The family is accepting memorials made out in care of her mother, Nancy Bachert, 5 Cletrac Lane, Andreas, PA 18211, A scholarship fund will be established for Robert's education.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold.
Online expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Kathie may be sent by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.