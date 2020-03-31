|
|
Mrs. Kathleen D. Kintz
Mrs. Kathleen D. Kintz, 87, of Lehighton, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in her home. She was widow of Lester "Chubby" Kintz. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before his passing on Nov. 18, 2019.
Prior to ret-iring, she was a lunch aid at the for-mer Shull-David, Franklin and Mahoning Elementary schools. She was a sewing machine operator for the former Scotty's Fashions, Lehighton, for 23 years, and co-owned with her husband the former Kintz Gas Station, Franklin Township.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late David and Dorthy (Lapp) Neeb.
Surviving are three sons, Lester, and his wife, Karen, of Palmerton, Robert, and his wife, Delores, of Lehighton, and William of Franklin Township; a daughter, Diane Mertz of Lehighton; a stepson, Frank Taschler, in Florida; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Leo Patrick Clements III; and her son William's companion, MaryJayne Eisley.
Service: Private graveside service at convenience of family, Franklin Heights Memorial Park, East Weissport. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Contributions in her name may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 31, 2020