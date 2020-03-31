Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen D. Kintz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen D. Kintz Obituary
Mrs. Kathleen D. Kintz
Mrs. Kathleen D. Kintz, 87, of Lehighton, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in her home. She was widow of Lester "Chubby" Kintz. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before his passing on Nov. 18, 2019.
Prior to ret-iring, she was a lunch aid at the for-mer Shull-David, Franklin and Mahoning Elementary schools. She was a sewing machine operator for the former Scotty's Fashions, Lehighton, for 23 years, and co-owned with her husband the former Kintz Gas Station, Franklin Township.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late David and Dorthy (Lapp) Neeb.
Surviving are three sons, Lester, and his wife, Karen, of Palmerton, Robert, and his wife, Delores, of Lehighton, and William of Franklin Township; a daughter, Diane Mertz of Lehighton; a stepson, Frank Taschler, in Florida; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Leo Patrick Clements III; and her son William's companion, MaryJayne Eisley.
Service: Private graveside service at convenience of family, Franklin Heights Memorial Park, East Weissport. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Contributions in her name may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -