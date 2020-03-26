|
Kathleen E. Osenbach
Kathleen E. "Kip" Osenbach, beloved wife, mother, nan and sister, of Municipal Road, New Ringgold, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in her home at the age of 72.
Born Wednesday, Feb. 14, 1948, in Coaldale, a daughter of the late James and Helen (Romankow) Dillon. She was also predeceased by sister, Maryann Wanuga.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Dale H. Osenbach; son, Dale P. Osenbach, and his wife Kristin, of Nesquehoning; daughter, Krissann (Riley) D'Ottavio, wife of John, of Hellertown; sister, Helen Keilman, wife of Gary, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Christopher Osenbach, Gabrielle Osenbach, Gianna Osenbach, Patrick Osenbach and Vincent D'Ottavio; niece, Barbara Keilman.
A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Kip retired from First Commonwealth Credit Union in Lehighton, and had worked for Carbon County Women in Crisis for many years.
Kip, was a faithful member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua, where she and Dale served as greeters while assisting in many church events and chores.
Proud of her Irish heritage, she and Dale traveled to Ireland, which she so enjoyed. Kip's greatest pleasure came from caring for her family and dotting on her grandchildren. She will be missed by many.
Service: In accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic the family will hold private services with interment in St. Jerome Cemetery Tamaqua. When permitted, a public Memorial Mass will be held in Kip's memory.
Memorials in her name to: St. John XXIII Catholic Church. 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Online condolences or a fond memory of Kip can be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2020