Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-5884
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Osenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen E. Osenbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen E. Osenbach Obituary
Kathleen E. Osenbach
Kathleen E. "Kip" Osenbach, beloved wife, mother, nan and sister, of Municipal Road, New Ringgold, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in her home at the age of 72.
Born Wednesday, Feb. 14, 1948, in Coaldale, a daughter of the late James and Helen (Romankow) Dillon. She was also predeceased by sister, Maryann Wanuga.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Dale H. Osenbach; son, Dale P. Osenbach, and his wife Kristin, of Nesquehoning; daughter, Krissann (Riley) D'Ottavio, wife of John, of Hellertown; sister, Helen Keilman, wife of Gary, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Christopher Osenbach, Gabrielle Osenbach, Gianna Osenbach, Patrick Osenbach and Vincent D'Ottavio; niece, Barbara Keilman.
A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Kip retired from First Commonwealth Credit Union in Lehighton, and had worked for Carbon County Women in Crisis for many years.
Kip, was a faithful member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua, where she and Dale served as greeters while assisting in many church events and chores.
Proud of her Irish heritage, she and Dale traveled to Ireland, which she so enjoyed. Kip's greatest pleasure came from caring for her family and dotting on her grandchildren. She will be missed by many.
Service: In accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic the family will hold private services with interment in St. Jerome Cemetery Tamaqua. When permitted, a public Memorial Mass will be held in Kip's memory.
Memorials in her name to: St. John XXIII Catholic Church. 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Online condolences or a fond memory of Kip can be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -