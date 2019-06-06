Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Tamaqua, PA
Kathleen Emma Herb


Kathleen Emma Herb
Kathleen Emma Herb, 70, of Golden Oaks Drive White Haven, formerly of Kutztown, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home while in the care of her sister, Suzanne Welker.
Born Wednesday, July 7, 1948, in Coaldale, a daughter of the late John and Myrl (Miller) Hope, she was predeceased by her husband Dale R. Herb.
Kathleen was a 1966 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School and attended Kutztown University.
She worked for Chernay Printing Company of Coopersburg, and Kutztown Publishing for many years.
Kathleen was an avid reader and enjoyed horse back riding and working with stained glass. A talented dancer, Kathleen was trained and certified to teach tap.
Kathleen is also survived by her sister, Jonna Hope, and her companion Rich Yatko; and nephews, Vance Welker, Travis Welker and Eric Wagner.
Service: A graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Odd Fellows Cemetery Tamaqua. Arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,. 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on June 6, 2019
