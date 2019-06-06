Kathleen Emma Herb

Kathleen Emma Herb, 70, of Golden Oaks Drive White Haven, formerly of Kutztown, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home while in the care of her sister, Suzanne Welker.

Born Wednesday, July 7, 1948, in Coaldale, a daughter of the late John and Myrl (Miller) Hope, she was predeceased by her husband Dale R. Herb.

Kathleen was a 1966 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School and attended Kutztown University.

She worked for Chernay Printing Company of Coopersburg, and Kutztown Publishing for many years.

Kathleen was an avid reader and enjoyed horse back riding and working with stained glass. A talented dancer, Kathleen was trained and certified to teach tap.

Kathleen is also survived by her sister, Jonna Hope, and her companion Rich Yatko; and nephews, Vance Welker, Travis Welker and Eric Wagner.

A graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Odd Fellows Cemetery Tamaqua.