Mrs. Kathleen Huttie

Mrs. Kathleen Huttie, 70, of Lehighton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in her home. She and her husband, Eugene, celebrated 44 years of marriage together.

She was a teacher for Christ the King School for over 25 years.

Born on Jan. 6, 1949, in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine (Isworski) Milunec.

She earned her bachelor's degree from Kutztown University and a master's degree in education from Lehigh University.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Nicholas E.; a brother, Eugene, and his wife, Beverly; and her mother-in-law, Rita M. (Bauer) Huttie.

Service: Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment, private. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Online condolences can be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary