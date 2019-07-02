Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Trimmel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Trimmel


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Trimmel Obituary
Mrs. Kathleen M.
Trimmel
Mrs. Kathleen M. Trimmel, 84, of Mahoning Valley, passed into eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019, in her residence. She was the widow of Joseph J. Trimmel Sr., who passed away in 1989.
Prior to retiring, she was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone of Tamaqua.
Born in Tamaqua on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 1934, she was a daughter of the late George and Mildred (Greasing) Fisher.
She was a 1952 graduate of St. Jerome's High School, Tamaqua, where she was very proud to have been selected as the valedictorian of her graduating class.
She was a former member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church, Tamaqua, and more recently attended Mass at the Parish of St. John XXIII Catholic Church, Tamaqua.
Her late husband, family and grandchildren were her life.
Surviving are a daughter, Kathy A. Matika, and her fiance, Robert Mikulski, of Lehighton; a son, Joseph J. Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Nesquehoning; five grandchildren, Adam Matika, and his wife, Sarah, Alex Matika, Ally Matika, Jillian, wife of Ian Horton, and Joseph J. Trimmel III; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a brother, George Fisher.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakeslee Blvd. Drive East, Lehighton, PA 18235, or to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now