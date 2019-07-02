Mrs. Kathleen M.

Trimmel

Mrs. Kathleen M. Trimmel, 84, of Mahoning Valley, passed into eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019, in her residence. She was the widow of Joseph J. Trimmel Sr., who passed away in 1989.

Prior to retiring, she was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone of Tamaqua.

Born in Tamaqua on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 1934, she was a daughter of the late George and Mildred (Greasing) Fisher.

She was a 1952 graduate of St. Jerome's High School, Tamaqua, where she was very proud to have been selected as the valedictorian of her graduating class.

She was a former member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church, Tamaqua, and more recently attended Mass at the Parish of St. John XXIII Catholic Church, Tamaqua.

Her late husband, family and grandchildren were her life.

Surviving are a daughter, Kathy A. Matika, and her fiance, Robert Mikulski, of Lehighton; a son, Joseph J. Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Nesquehoning; five grandchildren, Adam Matika, and his wife, Sarah, Alex Matika, Ally Matika, Jillian, wife of Ian Horton, and Joseph J. Trimmel III; and nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by a brother, George Fisher.

Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakeslee Blvd. Drive East, Lehighton, PA 18235, or to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on July 2, 2019