Mrs. Kathryn A. Yurchak, 93, of Paulsboro, N.J., formerly of Coaldale, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Franklinville, N.J. She was the widow of Stephan Yurchak, who preceded her in death in 1978.
Born in Coal-dale, she was a daugh-ter of the late Andrew and Anna (Horochak) Haraheuss. Kathryn grew up in Coaldale and moved to Paulsboro in 1956, where she lived the rest of her life.
While in Coaldale, she was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Coaldale.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed playing bingo and making pierogies.
Surviving are a son, Stephan A. Yurchak Sr., and his wife, Michelle, of Franklinville; a daughter Kathy, wife of Phil Centola of Surprise, AZ; a brother, Gary Harahuess, and his wife, Mary, of Cranberry, N.J.; a sister, Helen Yurchak, and husband, George, of Arlington, VA; four grandchildren, Shannon, wife of Jim Southard, Stephan A. Yurchak Jr., and his wife, Kelly, Jason Yurchak and Danielle Yurchak; and four great-grandchildren, Brock, Ryley, Charlotte and Brooke.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Justine Yurchak.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St, Nesquehoning, with the Rev. James Weremedic of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Coaldale, officiating. Interment, St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. In accordance with CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required while inside the funeral home and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Online condolences can be offered at www.nalesnikfh.com
