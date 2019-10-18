Home

Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Kathryn Aileen Graver

Kathryn Aileen Graver Obituary
Mrs. Kathryn
A. Graver
Mrs. Kathryn Aileen Graver, 67, of Slatington, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in ManorCare, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Daniel I. Graver. They were married for 46 years on April 28.
She was an LPN for over 30 years in the Lehigh Valley, having worked mostly in private duty home care.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Harold E. Jr. and Betty (Patton) Yeakel.
She was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, Lehighton.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Rebekah A. Graver of Slatington; a son, Matthew D. of Waynesboro, and his daughter, Madison Gearhart; and a brother, Jeffrey A. Yeakel of Allentown.
Service: Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Stephens Funeral Home, 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown. Interment, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Call 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday and noon-1 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Bethany E.C. Church, 222 North St., Lehighton PA 18235, or Feed the Children, P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101-0036. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 18, 2019
