Kathryn B. Konik
Kathryn B. (Bohonos) Konik, 95, of Walnutport, and formerly of Palmerton, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at
St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Chester Yeakel and the late Steve Konik.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Olivia) Bohonos.
Kathryn was employed as a seamstress by various garment mills in the Palmerton and Lehigh Gap areas. She was a member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Palmerton. Over the years, Kathryn enjoyed supporting many veteran organizations and the SPCA.
She is survived by a sister, Mary B. Fritzinger of Lehigh Twp.; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Anna Bohonos; and four brothers, Alex, Joseph, Nicholas, and John.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave. in Palmerton. Visitors may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Vladimir Parish's Upper Cemetery, Maple Drive, Palmerton. Contributions may be made to the -VAROIC, P.O. Box 42938-Wissahickon and Manheim Streets, Philadelphia, PA, 19101-293. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 3, 2019