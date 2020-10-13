1/1
Kathryn Delano
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Kathryn Delano
Mrs. Kathryn Delano, 81, of East Broad Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg Campus. She was the widow of Jack Delano Sr.
Born on Monday, Oct. 24, 1938, in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Edith (Drolp) Schlosser.
She was a member of St. Peter's Church, Mantzville.
Kathryn was a homemaker. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Judy Barnes, and her companion, John Spence, of New Ringgold; a son, Raymond Reinert of Tamaqua; a brother, Robert Schlosser of Red Hill; a sister, Kay Butchko of Hellertown; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a stepson, Jack J. Delano Jr.; and a stepdaughter, Vinnie Delano.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Cindy Delano; and a brother, Paul Schlosser Jr.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, St. Peter's Church Cemetery, Tamaqua. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Friday. Arrange-
ments by Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2066 W. Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Online condolences can be offered at
www.griffithsfuneral
homes.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
