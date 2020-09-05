1/
Kathryn E. Evans
Kathryn E. Evans, 91, formerly of Clay Street, Tamaqua, died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Weatherly. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Evans, to whom she was married 67 years at the time of his death on March 20, 2018.
Born in Tuscarora, Schuylkill County, on Sept. 20, 1928, Kathryn was a daughter of the late Stephen and Susan (nee Patoray) Lehotto.
A 1946 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she worked for Tamaqua TV Cable and then Service Electric where she was a clerk-manager of the Tamaqua office. Kathryn was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua and a 50-year member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the former SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Tamaqua.
She was a former member of the Canasta Card Club.
She is survived by daughter, Susan Baddick and her husband Daniel of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Eric Baddick and his wife Jolene of Wilmington, DE, and Maureen Creitz and her husband Ronald of Towson, MD; great-grandchildren, Evon Baddick, Devin Creitz, and Gabrielle Creitz; sisters, Helen Burns of Florida, Dolores Moyer and her husband, Robert of Florida, and Margaret Trimmel of New Jersey; cousin, Mary Ann Seltzer and her husband Robert of Tamaqua; and several nephews and nieces.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, Barnesville, with the Rev. Eric Tolentino officiating.
Call 10:30-11 a.m. at the church. Private interment service will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Kathryn's name may be made to Heritage Hill Senior Community, 800 Sixth St., Weatherly, PA 18255 or Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Suite 130, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing.
Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.


Published in Times News on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
