Kathryn E. McGinty
Kathryn E. McGinty, 73, of Palmerton, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital Allentown Campus.
Kathy was the wife of the late Bernard "Bud" McGinty, who preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2011.
She was born in Kresgeville on July 7, 1946, daughter of the late Kenneth and Violet (Green) Livengood.
Kathy had worked as a supervisor at Scotty's Fashions in Kresgeville, Maria Rose in Palmerton and Majestic Sportswear in Pen Argyl for many years.
She had also worked as a receptionist at the Blue Mountain Health System.
Kathy was a member of Salem St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kresgeville and most recently attended Blue Mountain Community Church in Palmerton.
We have been blessed with the presence of Auntie Kath in our lives.
She will be deeply missed by her brother, Kenneth Livengood, and his wife Nancy, of Palmerton; three nieces, Amy Negley, and her husband Shane, of Palmerton, Michele Heydt, and her husband Mark, of Bowmanstown and Marie Steigerwalt, and her husband Dale, of Palmerton; two greatnephews, Ben Negley of Palmerton and Markie Heydt of Bowmanstown and two great-nieces, Autumn Heydt of Bowmanstown and Jordyn Negley of Palmerton.
Service: Private graveside services will be held at Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Trachsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Kathryn E. McGinty to the: , 325 Chestnut St., Suite 725, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on May 18, 2020