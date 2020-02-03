|
Kathryn K. Baddick
Kathryn K. Baddick, 95, of Tamaqua, died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Coaldale. She was the wife of the late Theodore Baddick, who died 1999.
Born on Aug. 2,1924, in Tamaqua, Kathryn was a daughter of the late Curtis E. and Mae (Byrent) Keefer.
A 1942 graduate of the former St. Jerome High School, Tamaqua, and a 1945 graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Reading, she worked for Dr. Ditchey on East Broad Street in Tamaqua.
Kathryn was a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua, a former secretary of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and a former member of the CWEA. She was a member of the Tamaqua American Legion Auxiliary.
Kathryn is survived by daughter, Anne K. Baddick, and her companion Emmett McCall, and his daughters, Madison, Darby and Avery; stepdaughter, Patricia Vickland of Winston Salem, N.C.; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Mary Durilla; and brothers, Leo Keefer, Richard Keefer, Curtis Keefer and Robert Keefer.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, followed by interment in St. Jerome Cemetery, Lombard Street, Tamaqua. Memorials in Kathryn's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Feb. 3, 2020