Mrs. Kathryn K. Krause

Mrs. Kathryn K. Krause, 97, of Palmerton, formerly a lifetime resident of West Penn Township, died Monday, July 8, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. She was the widow of Irwin O. Krause.

Prior to retiring, she was employed at various sewing mills in Tamaqua. Previously, she worked for the former Atlas Powder Co., Reynolds, and, during World War II, she worked at Glenn L. Martins Aircraft, Baltimore, MD.

Born in Snyders, West Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Luella (Kunkel) Daubenspeck.

Kathryn enjoyed working around her home, mowing grass and tending to her garden.

Surviving are two sons, Blair Krause, and his significant other, Beatrice Rinker, of Andreas, and Clark Hamm of Breinigsville; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, with Pastor Brent Lenhart officiating. Interment, Ebenezer Union Cemetery, New Tripoli. Call 9-10 a.m. Saturday. Contributions in her name may be made to , The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant St., 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Times News on July 10, 2019