Kathryn L. Albeck
Kathryn L. Albeck, 77, of Macungie, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown.
She was the wife of Charles R. Albeck. They would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on the 23rd of February.
Born in Pal-merton, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Sarah (Lager) Reabold.
She was a 1961 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.
Kathy had worked many jobs throughout the years including floral design, which was one of her favorite.
She treasured time with her family and was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
Kathy enjoyed spending time at the beach, traveling, baking and was an exceptional cook.
She was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church of Trexlertown.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Kimberly, wife of George Miller of Lehighton, Nancy, wife of Todd Finch of Lugoff, SC; two sisters, Roxanne, wife of August Long and Marlene Diehm, all of Jim Thorpe; brother in law, Thomas Donahue and companion Dolores Lloyd of Gouldsboro; four grandchildren, Jordyn and Kaley Miller, and Emily and Peyton Finch.
She was predeceased by a brother, Edward "Ned" Reabold.
Service: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. Donald J. Schaible II officiating. Memorial visitation 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in her name may be sent to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103-4798.
Published in Times News on Feb. 15, 2020