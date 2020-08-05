1/1
Kathryn L. Williams
Kathryn L. (Manhart) Williams, 94, of Lehighton, passed away peacefully Aug. 3, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She had been married to James E. Longazel, who passed in August of 1968; and John R. Williams Sr., who died May 28, 2019.
Born in Mauch Chunk, she was the daughter of the late George and Louise (Neeb) Manhart.
She was a graduate of Mauch Chunk Senior High School and Muncy Valley Hospital School of Nursing.
She began her 40-year career as a nurse at Qua-kertown Community Hospital and worked the first day Gnaden Huetten Hospital opened its doors.
She most recently attended Faith Alive Church in Bowmanstown.
Survivors: Daughter, Sandra, and husband William Gaumer, of Lehighton; stepchildren, Debra, wife of Kevin Youmans, of Waterford, John Jr., and wife Susan, Howard, and wife Karen, all of Lehighton; nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Mary Alice Williams.
Service: All services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment, Lehighton Cemetery. Donations in her name may be sent to Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St. Palmerton, PA 18071. Arrangements handled by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport.


Published in Times News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
