Mrs. Kathryn
M. Mills
Mrs. Kathryn M. "Skippy" (Lichtenwalter) Mills, 86, of Hill Road, Palmerton, Towamensing Township, died peacefully Monday afternoon, July 13, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Clair T. Mills since Dec. 24, 1984.
She was employ-ed as a mana-ger and floor lady by the former Scotty's Fashions Co., Little Gap, for many years. Later, she worked as a clerk for Shipman's Pharmacy, Palmerton.
Born in East Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Albert W. and Mary T. (McHugh) Lichtenwalter.
She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing.
An avid baker, she was known for her wedding cakes, baked goods and fastnachts.
Kathryn enjoyed dress-making; was a former Cub Pack leader, PTA member and knee-high wrestling mother in Towamensing Township; and enjoyed being very involved with her children's lives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Theresa M. Semmel of Lehighton; four sons, Joseph E. Solt, and his wife, Deborah, Dean D. Solt, and his wife, Wanda, and Elon J. "Chip," and his wife, Shari, all of Palmerton, and Michael E. Solt, and his wife, Connie, of Lehighton; two stepdaughters, Tammy F., wife of Roy Knipe of Bath, and Sandra K., wife of Bradley Newhard of Nazareth; a stepson, Randy D. Mills, and his wife, Audra, of Bath; 11 grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Alberta Banko of Palmerton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a son, Robert P. "Bobby" Solt; a sister, Dolores Kasick; and two brothers Thomas Lichtenwalter and Albert "Billy" Lichtenwalter.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, private. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
