Kathryn Puschak
Kathryn Puschak, 89, of Coaldale, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 26. 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale. She was the wife of the late Theodore J. Puschak, who passed away in 2009.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Powanda) Daderko.
Kathryn was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School, having been captain of the majorette team. She worked for the former Kiddie Kloes Garment Factory in Lansford and last worked as a remedial reading teacher for the Panther Valley School District for 20 years.
Kathryn was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church in Coaldale, where she was a Sunday school teacher and member of the church choir, having sung soprano solos. Kathryn was known to be a master seamstress, an avid tennis player, and enjoyed skiing at Big Boulder and Blue Mountain with her husband in their later years.
Surviving is a daughter, Carol Lynn Matthews, and her husband Bruce, of New Tripoli; son, Ted Puschak Jr. of Harrisburg; sisters, Irene Davis of Summit Hill, Annie Williams of Summit Hill and Betty Weaver of Wilkes-Barre; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, John Daderko, Steve Daderko, Frank Daderko, Michael Daderko and Peter Daderko; and sisters, Nancy Daderko, Mary Bolick and Helen Daderko.
Service: Funeral service on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 217 First St., Coaldale, with Very Rev. James Weremedic officiating. Interment will follow in parish cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Saturday from 9-11 a.m. in the church.
Contributions, in Kathryn's memory, may be made to the church. Funeral arrangements have been place in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 27, 2019