|
|
Kathy A. Gower
Kathy A. (Haupt) Gower, 56, of Chestnut Drive, Lehighton, Towamensing Township, died peacefully Monday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Robert R. Gower since Oct. 25, 2013.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Helen (Souders) Haupt.
Kathy was employed as an office manager by Ackley Sweeney Advertising Agency, Emmaus.
She was a member of the Blue Mountain Community Church, Palmerton.
A 1982 graduate of the Lehighton High School, she enjoyed traveling, adventure and was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Notaries.
Survivors: husband; sons, Joshua H., and wife Erika L. Egan, and Anthony L. Ritton, all of Lehighton, and Dennis L., and wife Heather Ritton, of Quakertown. 11 grandchildren; sisters, Mary Haupt of Packerton and Arlene Jones of New Tripoli; uncle, Arney Souders of Fairfax, VA; two nephews; and cousins.
She was predeceased by a sister, Darlean Tessitore; and a brother, LaMar Haupt.
Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Blue Mountain Community Church, 25 Oak St., Palmerton. Call, 9-11 a.m., in the church. Interment, Parryville Cemetery, Centre Street.
Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Blue Mountain Community Church Memorial Fund, 18071.
Published in Times News on Feb. 27, 2020