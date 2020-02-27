Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blue Mountain Community Church
25 Oak St
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Blue Mountain Community Church
25 Oak St.
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Gower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy A. Gower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy A. Gower Obituary
Kathy A. Gower
Kathy A. (Haupt) Gower, 56, of Chestnut Drive, Lehighton, Towamensing Township, died peacefully Monday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Robert R. Gower since Oct. 25, 2013.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Helen (Souders) Haupt.
Kathy was employed as an office manager by Ackley Sweeney Advertising Agency, Emmaus.
She was a member of the Blue Mountain Community Church, Palmerton.
A 1982 graduate of the Lehighton High School, she enjoyed traveling, adventure and was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Notaries.
Survivors: husband; sons, Joshua H., and wife Erika L. Egan, and Anthony L. Ritton, all of Lehighton, and Dennis L., and wife Heather Ritton, of Quakertown. 11 grandchildren; sisters, Mary Haupt of Packerton and Arlene Jones of New Tripoli; uncle, Arney Souders of Fairfax, VA; two nephews; and cousins.
She was predeceased by a sister, Darlean Tessitore; and a brother, LaMar Haupt.
Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Blue Mountain Community Church, 25 Oak St., Palmerton. Call, 9-11 a.m., in the church. Interment, Parryville Cemetery, Centre Street.
Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Blue Mountain Community Church Memorial Fund, 18071.
Published in Times News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -