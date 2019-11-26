|
Kathy J. Souders
Kathy J. Souders, 70, of Parryville, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in the Hospice House of the VNA of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Township.
Prior to retiring, she was an accounts payable clerk at the Palmerton Hospital, and later served in the same capacity at the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton.
Born in Palmerton on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Hill) Souders.
She was a very active member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Parryville, where she served as the church secretary, was a member of the consistory, choir and cleaning crew, and was responsible for the printing of the Sunday bulletins.
She enjoyed traveling years ago and did ceramics and crocheting, and loved going to
K-Mart and Wal-Mart to do some shopping.
Surviving are two sisters, Beryl A. Souders and Suzanne I., wife of Robert Clements Jr., both of Parryville; a niece, Sara Clements, and her companion, Chris Fenelon; a nephew, Robert Clements III, and his fiancée, Jen Mease; and two great-nieces, Olivia and Quinn.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Joseph A. Lachcik officiating. Interment, Parryville Cemetery. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Friday. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Peter's UCC, P.O. Box 183, 297 Centre St., Parryville, PA 18244, or the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 26, 2019