ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Kathy Rae Dietz

Kathy Rae Dietz Obituary
Mrs. Kathy Rae
Dietz
Mrs. Kathy Rae Dietz, 72, of Jim Thorpe, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, in The Gardens At Easton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Easton. She was the wife of Arthur W. Dietz. They were married for 24 years on Aug. 20, 2018.
Prior to retiring, she was a cafeteria and bus monitor for the Jim Thorpe Area School District.
Born in Jim Thorpe on Friday, Aug. 2, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Evelyn (Moore) Downs.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lehighton, and a former member of the American Legion Post 314 Ladies Auxiliary, Lehighton.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Dennis Emmons of Maryland Heights, MO; two brothers, Kenneth Downs, and his wife, Roxanne, and James Downs, and his wife, Barbara, of Jim Thorpe; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a son, Brad Emmons.
Service: Celebration of Life service will be announced in the near future. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to a church or . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2019
