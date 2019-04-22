Mrs. Kathy Rae

Dietz

Mrs. Kathy Rae Dietz, 72, of Jim Thorpe, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, in The Gardens At Easton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Easton. She was the wife of Arthur W. Dietz. They were married for 24 years on Aug. 20, 2018.

Prior to retiring, she was a cafeteria and bus monitor for the Jim Thorpe Area School District.

Born in Jim Thorpe on Friday, Aug. 2, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Evelyn (Moore) Downs.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lehighton, and a former member of the American Legion Post 314 Ladies Auxiliary, Lehighton.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Dennis Emmons of Maryland Heights, MO; two brothers, Kenneth Downs, and his wife, Roxanne, and James Downs, and his wife, Barbara, of Jim Thorpe; and nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by a son, Brad Emmons.

Service: Celebration of Life service will be announced in the near future. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to a church or .