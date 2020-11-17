1/
Kay E. Hain
1936 - 2020
Kay E. Hain
Kay E. Hain, 84, of New Tripoli, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Cornerstone Living of New Tripoli.
Born Tuesday, Aug. 4, 1936, in Barnesville, the daughter of the late Owen and Mae (Hartung) Schmerfeld. She was also predeceased by her son, Timothy J. Hain on Aug. 16, 2012; and brother, Darwin Schmerfeld.
Surviving is her husband of 59 years, James W. Hain, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
A 1954 graduate of Mahanoy Township High School, Kay earned her business certification from McCanns School of Business, Mahanoy City.
Kay retired from Strohl Chevrolet of Fogelsville.
A member of Weisenburg Lutheran Church of New Tripoli, Kay was a talented musician and would often fill in as church pianist. Kay volunteered as a teaching assistant for Weisenburg Elementary School.
Service: Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Memorials in her name to: Weisenburg Lutheran Church, 7645 Weisenburg Church Road, New Tripoli, PA 18006.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
