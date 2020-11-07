1/
Kaye Barrett Leiby
Brother Kaye Barrett Leiby, 91, of Lehighton was called off from labor on Thursday, Nov. 5 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Louise P. (Bowers) Leiby, who died on Aug. 15, 1999.
Born in Pottsville on Monday, Oct. 14, 1929, he was the son of the late Irwin & Grace (Barrett) Leiby.
He served our country with the US Army during the Korean War attaining the rank of SGT (T). He was very proud to have been chosen to be a member of the US Army
Ski-Troopers and also served as a combat construction engineering foreman.
Prior to his retirement, he worked for Tastykake as a route salesperson/manager.
Kaye was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton, Lehighton F&AM Lodge #621, Tamaqua Royal Arch chapter, where he served as High Priest, Rajah Shrine and the Rajah Legion of Honor, Carbon & Schuylkill Shrine Clubs, The High Twelve Club, Tamaqua Legion Post 173, Tamaqua Elks Club, Lehighton VFW Post 256, and The Packerton Old Timers.
Surviving are a daughter, Kathy L. Carpenter; a grandson, Chase Carpenter & his wife Marissa of Lehighton; a great-granddaughter, Hazel; a family friend & caregiver, Sheila Kieser; a son, Edward Moran of Tamaqua; a daughter, Kim Leiby of Wyoming.
Services: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 175 S. 3rd St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 7, 2020.
