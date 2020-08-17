1/1
Kazimierz M. Szlagiewicz
1946 - 2020
Kazimierz M.
Szlagiewicz
Kazimierz M. "Kaz" Szlagiewicz, 74, of Coaldale, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Wieslawa (Kurz-awa) Szlag-iewicz.
He retired from Marian Catholic High School, Hometown, where he was a custodian for several years and where he enjoyed working and spending time with the students and staff, who will greatly miss him.
Born in Poland, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Urbas) Szlagiewicz.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Slawomir Szlagiewicz, and his wife, Malgorzata, of Albrightsville, and Mariusz Szlagiewicz, and his wife, Phuong, of Whitehall; a daughter, Magdalena Szlagiewicz of Coaldale; four grandchildren, Michael Szlagiewicz, Jakub Kantyka, Antoni Szlagiewicz and Jacqueline Szlagiewicz; and a brother, Wojciech Szlagiewicz, and two sisters, Teresa Wasik and Elzbieta Pawelczyk, all in Poland.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial noon Thursday, Aug. 20, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, White Bear, Summit Hill. Call 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursday in church. All attending the services are required to wear masks, follow all CDC regulations and follow current church capacity limitations. Contributions in his name may be made to Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua PA 18252. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
10:30 - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
