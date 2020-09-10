1/
Keith Eric Waller
Keith "Fingers" Eric Waller, 56, of Towamensing Township, Kunkletown, passed away with his family at his side on Wednesday, Sept. 9, in his home.
Fingers was the husband of the late Karen D. (Houtz) Waller, who died on Feb. 11, 2003.
He was born in Schenectady, NY, on March 14, 1964, a son of the late George B. and Judith R. (Rodin) Waller.
Fingers had worked as a truck driver all his life, having worked for Bruce Hawk Water Hauling in Kunkletown, Sicone Trucking in Coplay, Maynard Frantz in Northampton, Yellow Freight in Allentown, Bruce George Excavating in Kunkletown, Northeast Site Contractors in East Stroudsburg, National Freight in Fogelsville and B.L. Green Trucking in Kunkletown.
We have been blessed with the presence of Fingers in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his children, Keith Eric Waller Jr., and his fiancé Samantha Thomas, of Kunkletown, and Misty Ann Christman of Palmerton.
He was the loving grandfather to his two grandchildren, Daisy Karen and Darren Paul DuBois, both of Palmerton.
Fingers is also survived by two sisters, Andrea Waller of Palmerton and Karen Roberts, and her husband Mike, of Syracuse, NY; and a brother, Gregg Waller, and his wife Karen, of Boyertown; and three nieces and one nephew.
Service: Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert .
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Keith will be laid to rest next to his loving wife Karen at the Dotter's Corner Cemetery in Kunkletown. Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, is in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
