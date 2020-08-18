Keith W. Bennyhoff

Keith W.

"Benny" Bennyhoff, 87, of Center St., Jim Thorpe, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, at his home.

He was the husband of the late Kathleen M. (McElhenney) Bennyhoff, who died May 29, 1984.

Born in East Mauch Chunk, he was a son of the late Irvin and Ruth (Dreher) Bennyhoff.

He was a 1950 graduate of East Mauch Chunk High School.

A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Navy on the USS All-agash.

He had worked on the PBNE Railroad and the former Lehigh New England Railroad as a brakeman.

He retired in 1985 from the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation.

He also worked part-time for Ralph W. Clay, Registered Land Surveyor.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, 6th & North streets, Jim Thorpe.

He was a lifetime member of the Fairview Hose Co., Jim Thorpe, the Mauch Chunk Rod & Gun Club, and the Penn Forest Fire Company No. 1.

He was a member of the Jim Thorpe Area Hall of Fame, the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, the Lansford AMVETS, Post 83, the Lehighton Orioles, Nest No. 183 and the National Rifle Assoc. (NRA)

He was a lifetime member of the Philadelphia Chapter of Intercollegiate Football Officials, and for many years an official of PIAA basketball, football and collegiate football.

Keith was an honorary life member with 68 years of continuous membership in the American Legion Post 304, Jim Thorpe.

He was a former director of the Evergreen Cemetery Association, Jim Thorpe.

In his younger days, he liked to hunt and fish.

He is survived by a daughter, Kathy A. Herman; and son-in-law Karl Herman of Jim Thorpe; grandchildren, Konnor J. Herman of Jim Thorpe, and fiancee Avery Mertz, of Lansford and Kasey M. Herman of Bridgeport, WV; his companion, Annette Kirchdorfer of Jim Thorpe; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brothers, Allen, Thomas and Robert.

Service: A funeral service will be held at noon, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating. Viewing 11 a.m to noon. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be sent to his church; or the Valor Clinic for Veterans, Box 315, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store