Kelly A. McHugh Obituary
Kelly A. McHugh
Kelly A. McHugh, 56, of Unionville Road, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salis-bury Town-ship.
She was an instruc-tional assist-ant at the Car-bon Lehigh Intermediate Unit, Schnecksville.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of Barbara (Koons) Beers, with whom she resided, and the late Richard "Smokey" Beers.
She was a 1981 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School and a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Penn Forest Township.
Surviving in addition to her mother are a daughter, Trisha M. McHugh of East Stroudsburg; a brother, Richard Beers, and his wife, Veronica, of Lansford; two sisters, Susan, wife of Scott Ennis, and Jenny Beers, and her companion, Sean Sterling, both of Jim Thorpe; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Due to current restrictions, services will be announced at a later date by the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Contributions in her name may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Times News on Mar. 30, 2020
