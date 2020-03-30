|
|
Kelly A. McHugh
Kelly A. McHugh, 56, of Unionville Road, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salis-bury Town-ship.
She was an instruc-tional assist-ant at the Car-bon Lehigh Intermediate Unit, Schnecksville.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of Barbara (Koons) Beers, with whom she resided, and the late Richard "Smokey" Beers.
She was a 1981 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School and a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Penn Forest Township.
Surviving in addition to her mother are a daughter, Trisha M. McHugh of East Stroudsburg; a brother, Richard Beers, and his wife, Veronica, of Lansford; two sisters, Susan, wife of Scott Ennis, and Jenny Beers, and her companion, Sean Sterling, both of Jim Thorpe; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Due to current restrictions, services will be announced at a later date by the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Contributions in her name may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Times News on Mar. 30, 2020