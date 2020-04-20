|
Kenneth B. Knibiehly
Kenneth B. Knibiehly, 58, tragically lost his life on April 6, 2020, at his Albrightsville, Penn Forest Township residence.
Born in Glen Ridge, N.J., he was the son of William G. Knibiehly, with whom he resided, and the late Doreen (Sharpe) Knibiehly.
He had attended Parsippany High School, N.J. He was the owner operator of Knibiehly Trucking Company.
Kenneth was an avid A.M.F. Harley motorcyclist, classic Mopar collector and German Shepard breeder. Ken will be missed by many.
Service: Due to current restrictions, a public memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 20, 2020